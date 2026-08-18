Strait of Hormuz Ship Crossings Remain Low Amid US-Iran Tensions

Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz stayed in the single digits on Monday, marking a slight increase compared to the weekend. According to preliminary shipping data released on Tuesday, this comes amid persistent deadlock in peace talks between the United States and Iran.

The data revealed that six commodity ships navigated the strait. Three vessels made their way into the Gulf, while another trio departed, figures from Kpler shiptracking showcase. This is in contrast to the 10-day average of 11 ships passing through the waterway. The weekend saw notably lower traffic, with three ships on Saturday and just two on Sunday.

No very large crude carriers or liquefied natural gas transporters were recorded, though analysts caution that some ships may be traveling with their transponders off, excluding them from official counts. The very large gas carrier, Xavia, was observed entering via the Iranian route devoid of cargo. VLGCs like Xavia are primarily used for transporting liquefied petroleum gases. Additionally, a medium-range fuel tanker, an intermediate-range tanker, a medium-sized LPG carrier, a Panamax bulk carrier, and a Panamax-sized fuel tanker were part of the voyage activity recorded.