Global Markets Rattle as Bond Yields Hit Decades-High

Global bond yields soared to their highest levels in decades, driven by geopolitical tensions and a deepening sell-off in U.S. Treasuries. As oil prices rose for the third day, stocks in Asia gave up early gains following the expiration of a U.S.-Iran truce. Markets remain on edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 08:54 IST
Global Markets Rattle as Bond Yields Hit Decades-High
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Bond yields across the globe escalated to unprecedented levels in recent decades on Tuesday. This surge was accompanied by rising oil prices for the third consecutive day, while Asian stocks reversed early gains after the U.S.-Iran truce expiration reignited tensions.

The yield on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond reached an intraday high of 5.321%, unseen in almost 20 years. Similarly, the 10-year bond yield experienced an uptick. Market analysts pointed out the absence of previously comforting signals from the Trump administration regarding the resolution of issues with Iran.

Amidst these developments, equities worldwide showed signs of stress, with major indices in Asia, such as South Korea's KOSPI and Japan’s Nikkei 225, tumbling. Brent crude prices continued their upward movement, signaling potential inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, on Wall Street, markets adjusted to weak U.S. economic data, sending investors into a cautious stance.

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