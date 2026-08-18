Palestinian American's Desperate Return to Reclaim West Bank Home

Loui Ridi, a Palestinian American living in Toledo, watched from afar as militant Israeli settlers encircled his West Bank property in Qusra, fearing its loss due to rising Israeli seizures. Ridi owns one of the three homes besieged for over a week, drawing international attention and U.S. condemnation.

After sleepless nights, the 46-year-old decided to travel from Detroit to visit his home, stating he couldn't let settlers claim it while he watched. Upon arrival, Ridi traversed a rocky road under the observation of Israeli military troops and settlers before being escorted to his home, where he raised an American flag.

The violence in the West Bank, fueled by policies from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, has left Ridi's relatives trapped without utilities due to settler interference. Despite the ongoing siege, Ridi remains resolute in staying connected to his ancestral roots and standing against the settlement issues.