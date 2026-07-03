Human Rights Catastrophe: Sudan's Emerging Crisis in Al-Obeid

The United Nations Human Rights Chief On Friday Said Another Human Rights Catastrophe Was Unfolding In Sudan

The United Nations human rights chief has issued a dire warning about an emerging human rights catastrophe in al-Obeid, Sudan. Speaking at an urgent U.N. debate, Volker Turk highlighted the critical situation in the city, stressing the need for immediate international attention.

Concerns have been rising due to the clustering of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces around al-Obeid, raising fears of large-scale violence. The U.N., led by calls from Britain, urges nations to act to prevent large-scale atrocities in North Kordofan.

Living conditions for civilians have deteriorated sharply. Local populations face severe shortages of clean water and are enduring relentless drone strikes amidst a fierce conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, with numerous casualties reported.