USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced that the U.S. has decided not to extend the USMCA trade pact involving the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Consequently, the treaty will enter a review phase, a routine annual process that might extend over the next decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicos Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard Said In A Video On X On Wednesday That The Us Had Opted Not To Extend The Usmca Trade Pact Between The United States | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:26 IST
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period
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Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Wednesday via X that the United States has chosen not to renew the USMCA trade agreement. The decision ushers the pact among the U.S., Canada, and Mexico into a review period.

This review process is part of an annual tradition, focusing on evaluating the trade pact’s effectiveness and areas for improvement. Ebrard confirmed this could span the next ten years, signaling a lengthy period of scrutiny and negotiation.

The USMCA, a significant successor to NAFTA, plays a crucial role in North American trade relations. Stakeholders from all three countries will be closely monitoring developments during this critical review phase.

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