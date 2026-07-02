Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

The eThekwini Municipality has stepped up clean-up operations across Durban as preparations gather pace for the Hollywoodbets Durban July, which takes place on 4 July 2026 at the Greyville Racecourse. Municipal teams have been deployed to clean key routes, public spaces and areas surrounding the event venue, with efforts focused on removing litter, clearing illegal dumping sites and improving the appearance of locations expected to attract large numbers of visitors. The municipality said the campaign is part of its broader preparations for one of Durban's biggest annual events and is intended to ensure that residents, racegoers and tourists are welcomed by clean, safe and well-maintained public spaces.

Residents urged to support cleanliness campaign

City officials said the initiative reflects eThekwini's commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible urban management while enhancing Durban's reputation as a leading destination for major events. The municipality encouraged residents and visitors to play their part by using public litter bins, disposing of waste responsibly and avoiding littering or illegal dumping during the event period. Officials added that maintaining clean public spaces is a shared responsibility that strengthens civic pride and creates a more enjoyable experience for everyone attending the race meeting and other activities across the city.

Mayor oversees repatriation site clean-up

Separately, eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba oversaw the clean-up of the drive-in site that had been used as a temporary processing centre for Malawian nationals awaiting repatriation. The mayor thanked national, provincial and local government departments, law enforcement agencies, non-profit organisations and the Government of Malawi for their cooperation during the operation.

According to the municipality, more than 20,000 Malawian nationals have been processed and repatriated from the Sherwood and drive-in sites. The city said it remains committed to maintaining clean public spaces before, during and after major events while continuing to work with communities and stakeholders to keep Durban safe, attractive and welcoming.