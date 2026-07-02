Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a major reform to improve the quality of rice distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and other welfare schemes, marking the first revision of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice quality standards in almost three decades.

Under the new policy, raw rice supplied through PMGKAY will now contain up to 10 per cent broken grains, replacing the earlier limit of 25 per cent. The standard for parboiled rice has also been tightened, with the maximum broken grain content reduced from 16 per cent to 5 per cent.

Procurement of the improved-quality rice will begin immediately and will be introduced across all procuring states in phases by the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2027–28. Distribution to beneficiaries will also be carried out gradually to ensure a smooth transition nationwide.

Better quality food with no change in entitlement

The government said the reform is intended to improve the quality of food supplied to more than 80 crore beneficiaries without reducing their existing entitlement under PMGKAY and other welfare schemes. With fewer broken grains, beneficiaries are expected to receive rice with better grain quality, improved appearance and higher consumer acceptability. The decision reflects the government's effort to strengthen food security while also improving the quality of food distributed through the Public Distribution System. Broken rice separated during milling will be diverted for other productive uses, ensuring that higher-quality edible rice reaches beneficiaries.

Lower costs, higher transparency and stronger supply chain

The government expects the new system to improve operational efficiency and reduce expenditure on storage, transport and packaging. Broken rice will be auctioned directly from millers' premises, while it will be stored in HDPE bags instead of jute bags, reducing logistics and handling costs.

The reform is projected to generate annual cost savings of around ₹2,161 crore, while the sale of broken rice is expected to generate additional revenue and help reduce the overall food subsidy burden.

The policy has already been tested through pilot projects in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, where officials confirmed that large-scale production of improved-quality rice is operationally feasible. Rice produced during these pilot programmes will also be supplied under PMGKAY following Cabinet approval.

To improve transparency, the government will introduce QR code tagging on rice bags, enabling end-to-end tracking across the supply chain. The system is expected to strengthen inventory management, improve accountability and reduce the possibility of leakages within the Public Distribution System.