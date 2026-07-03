Mass Mourning: Iran Honors Khamenei Amidst Conflict

Iran is observing a week-long series of funerals to pay tribute to its late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose death marks a critical juncture for the theocratic state. Khamenei's body has been on public display in Tehran, drawing mourners from clerical, governmental, and international circles.

The ceremonies, which will extend across major Shi'ite sites in Iran and Iraq, reflect the country's efforts to project unity despite enduring internal strife and severe economic sanctions. Khamenei's successor, his son Mojtaba, remains out of sight following injuries incurred in the attack that killed his father.

As tensions linger following the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, Iran has issued warnings against further aggression. The international community, including representatives from Russia, China, and neighboring countries, are partaking in the solemn events, reinforcing Iran's strategic regional alliances.