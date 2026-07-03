DAC Clears ₹52,000 Crore Defence Modernisation Package

India has approved defence acquisition proposals worth about ₹52,000 crore, giving the armed forces a major boost in air defence, surveillance, electronic warfare, and battlefield capabilities. The approvals were granted by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Army to receive advanced air defence and anti-drone systems

The Defence Acquisition Council accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), the government's in-principle approval for procurement, for several key systems aimed at strengthening the Indian Army's operational readiness. Among the approved acquisitions is the AKASH TARANG Anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Electronic Warfare System, which is designed to protect Army formations against the growing threat posed by hostile drones. The Army will also procure Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) Systems, enhancing the infantry's ability to counter enemy armoured vehicles during combat operations.

The package further includes the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) Weapon System, which will protect against a range of aerial threats, and the Very Short Range Air Defence System (V-SHORADS) equipped with multi-spectral sensing technology to improve resistance against electronic countermeasures.

The Council also approved the procurement of an Active Protection System for tanks, intended to improve battlefield survivability by intercepting incoming threats, along with a Jet-Based Kamikaze Drone System that will strengthen electronic warfare capabilities while delivering precision strike options at comparatively lower cost.

Navy approvals focus on maritime security and indigenous testing

For the Indian Navy, the DAC approved the acquisition of Multi Influence Ground Mines (MIGM), which are intended to restrict the movement of adversary naval forces in strategic waters. The Navy will also procure a Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial System (NSUAS) equipped with advanced sensors to improve maritime surveillance and situational awareness during naval operations.

In another significant decision, approval was granted for establishing a Land Based Testing Facility (LBTF) for Electric Propulsion Systems. The facility will support testing and validation of motors and propulsion technologies for future Indian naval platforms, strengthening indigenous technological capabilities.

Air Force to strengthen long-endurance surveillance

The Indian Air Force received approval to procure Fixed-Wing Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (FW-HAPS) systems along with other proposals. The FW-HAPS platform is designed to remain airborne for extended periods, enabling persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It will also support telecommunications and remote sensing operations, expanding the Air Force's ability to monitor strategic areas over long durations without relying solely on conventional satellites or aircraft.

The latest approvals form part of the government's continuing efforts to modernise India's armed forces by equipping them with advanced technologies capable of addressing evolving security challenges across land, sea, and air domains.