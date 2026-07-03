Centre Opens Entries for 7th National Water Awards

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has invited applications for the 7th National Water Awards, recognising outstanding efforts in water conservation and management across India. Eligible organisations and government bodies can submit their entries online until 28 August 2026 through the Rashtriya Puraskar portal.

Awards to honour excellence in water conservation

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR) has launched the latest edition of the National Water Awards on the Ministry of Home Affairs' Rashtriya Puraskar portal. The initiative aims to encourage innovative and sustainable water management practices while promoting the vision of 'Jal Samridh Bharat'. Applications will be accepted only through the online portal, and interested participants can also access detailed guidelines on the Department of Water Resources website. The awards recognise organisations and institutions that have demonstrated exceptional work in conserving water resources, improving water management, and promoting efficient use of both surface and groundwater.

Multiple categories recognise nationwide efforts

The awards are open to State Governments, Union Territories, District Administrations, Urban Local Bodies, dam-owning agencies, project implementing authorities, and industries that have contributed significantly to water conservation and management. This year's awards cover several categories, including Best State, Best District, Best Urban Local Body, Best Implemented Project in the Water Sector, and Best Industry for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the water sector. The theme for the Best Implemented Project category in the 7th National Water Awards is Dam Safety, highlighting the importance of strengthening critical water infrastructure.

Awardees will receive a Trophy and Citation, with winners announced after a multi-stage evaluation process involving a Screening Committee, a Jury Committee constituted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and final approval by the Union Minister for Jal Shakti. The awards are traditionally presented by the President of India or the Vice President of India at a formal ceremony.

Initiative promotes sustainable water management

The National Water Awards were introduced in 2018 to recognise exemplary contributions toward water conservation and encourage wider public participation in sustainable water management. The Ministry said the awards seek to raise awareness about the importance of conserving water while motivating stakeholders to adopt best practices that improve water security across the country.

Over the years, the initiative has highlighted successful models in water resource management, helping encourage innovation and knowledge sharing among governments, local bodies, industries, and project authorities. With six successful editions already completed, the latest awards continue the government's effort to promote responsible water use and strengthen India's long-term water sustainability.