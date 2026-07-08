Erdogan Urges Lifting of Defence Restrictions for Stronger NATO Unity
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for the removal of defence industry restrictions among NATO allies to strengthen unity. He confirmed Turkey's commitment to meeting NATO's defence spending goals by allocating $24 billion to enhance its steel dome project, reinforcing NATO's air and missile defences.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the need for lifting defence industry restrictions within NATO to fortify alliance unity. Speaking at a NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Erdogan stressed the importance of removing barriers that could weaken collaborative efforts in the alliance.
Erdogan highlighted Turkey's proactive measures to align with NATO's 2030 defence spending objectives. He announced an allocation of $24 billion to enhance Turkey's steel dome project, a move aimed at boosting collective air and missile defences within the alliance.
The Turkish leader's call for a more unified defence front reflects a strategic push towards ensuring that all NATO members take greater responsibility in maintaining the alliance's overarching defence structure.