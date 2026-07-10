South Africa Appoints First Ombud for Anti-Corruption Directorate

South Africa has appointed retired Judge Takalani Joseph Raulinga as the first Ombud for the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), creating an independent oversight mechanism to strengthen accountability within the anti-corruption body. The Ombud's office will operate from the SALU Building in Tshwane.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi announced that Raulinga has been appointed for a single, non-renewable five-year term. She said the office has already begun building its operational capacity, with investigators seconded from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and additional officials transferred from the Office of the Chief Justice. These staff members will become permanent employees within the Ombud's office and will be supported by the department.

The Ombud has been established to investigate complaints involving alleged abuse of power, improper conduct, maladministration and other concerns relating to the work of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption.

Government says oversight will strengthen public confidence

Responding to questions about allegations involving some IDAC officials before the Madlanga Commission, Kubayi rejected suggestions that the directorate should be dismantled or rebuilt from the ground up. She said the existence of an independent Ombud provides an important safeguard by ensuring that complaints can be investigated objectively whenever concerns arise. According to the minister, isolated allegations should not undermine an institution that continues to perform an important public function.

Kubayi stressed that public institutions must always be protected while individuals remain accountable for their actions. She added that the government will continue evaluating developments and take appropriate decisions whenever necessary to preserve the integrity of the anti-corruption body. The minister also emphasised that IDAC was established to fulfil a specific national responsibility and that its credibility, ethical standards and public trust cannot be compromised.

NPA pledges action if allegations are substantiated

National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi described IDAC as an important institution that has already produced valuable work since its establishment. He said the directorate was created to implement key outcomes of the Zondo Commission and remains central to South Africa's efforts to combat corruption.

Mothibi said the National Prosecuting Authority will continue supporting the directorate so it can carry out its mandate effectively and maintain public confidence. He also assured that if allegations currently under consideration at the Madlanga Commission are found to have merit, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against those involved.

The appointment of the inaugural Ombud marks a significant step in strengthening independent oversight while reinforcing accountability and transparency within South Africa's anti-corruption framework.