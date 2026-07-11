Reaching The Wimbledon Semifinals Seemed So Farfetched To Britains Thranked Arthur Fery That He Had Been Expecting To Be Sunning Himself In Greece This Week But His Plans To Swap His Wimbledon Whites For Swimming Shorts Hit A Snag As He Kept Wading Through The Draw

Arthur Fery, ranked 114th globally, defied expectations by reaching the semi-finals at Wimbledon, the first wildcard player to achieve this feat in 25 years. Scheduled for a holiday in Greece, Fery instead conquered opponent after opponent until Alexander Zverev ended his remarkable run.

The French-born player, now a national favorite, received widespread support, including from England's World Cup football team, Queen Camilla, and Princess Kate. His performance at Wimbledon is expected to catapult his ranking into the mid-30s, opening new avenues in his career.

Looking ahead, Fery aims to harness this newfound confidence during the U.S. hardcourt season, culminating in his debut at Flushing Meadows. The £900,000 prize money will certainly make for a luxurious vacation, once he takes a breather from his whirlwind success.