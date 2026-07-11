Arthur Fery: From Wildcard to Wimbledon Wonder

Arthur Fery, a 114th-ranked British tennis player, unexpectedly reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, becoming the first wildcard in 25 years to do so. His success, fueled by widespread support, promises to elevate his ranking and career prospects. Fery plans to continue his momentum into the U.S. hardcourt season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Reaching The Wimbledon Semifinals Seemed So Farfetched To Britains Thranked Arthur Fery That He Had Been Expecting To Be Sunning Himself In Greece This Week But His Plans To Swap His Wimbledon Whites For Swimming Shorts Hit A Snag As He Kept Wading Through The Draw | Updated: 11-07-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 00:23 IST
Arthur Fery: From Wildcard to Wimbledon Wonder
Arthur Fery

Arthur Fery, ranked 114th globally, defied expectations by reaching the semi-finals at Wimbledon, the first wildcard player to achieve this feat in 25 years. Scheduled for a holiday in Greece, Fery instead conquered opponent after opponent until Alexander Zverev ended his remarkable run.

The French-born player, now a national favorite, received widespread support, including from England's World Cup football team, Queen Camilla, and Princess Kate. His performance at Wimbledon is expected to catapult his ranking into the mid-30s, opening new avenues in his career.

Looking ahead, Fery aims to harness this newfound confidence during the U.S. hardcourt season, culminating in his debut at Flushing Meadows. The £900,000 prize money will certainly make for a luxurious vacation, once he takes a breather from his whirlwind success.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

United States
4
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026