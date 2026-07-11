SK Hynix's Nasdaq Debut: A New Spark in AI Chip Market

SK Hynix's U.S.-listed shares surged 14% in their Nasdaq debut after a $26.5 billion share sale. Despite recent chip stock setbacks, investor enthusiasm grows with AI revolution hype. SK Hynix's move aims to capitalize on U.S. investor interest and close valuation gaps with competitors like Micron.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sk Hynixs Uslisted Shares Jumped In Their Nasdaq Debut Following Its Billion Share Sale | Updated: 11-07-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 00:29 IST
SK Hynix's Nasdaq Debut: A New Spark in AI Chip Market
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SK Hynix experienced a 14% increase in its U.S.-listed share price immediately after its debut on the Nasdaq, following an impressive $26.5 billion share sale. This growth highlights ongoing investor enthusiasm for AI-driven chip stocks, in spite of recent downturns in the industry.

The South Korean chipmaker's shares declined by a quarter from recent highs but remain significantly elevated from a year ago, embodying the global fervor for semiconductor investments. Thomas Hayes from Great Hill Capital describes the semiconductor market as overcrowded with investors.

SK Hynix capitalized on high valuations by choosing Nasdaq for its listing, attracting U.S. investors interested in the AI-memory sector. The company plans to leverage funds for factory expansions and capitalize on AI's burgeoning memory needs, with significant investments in their high-bandwidth memory chips.

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