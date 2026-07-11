Diplomatic Overtures in the Strait: Iran-Oman Talks
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is set to lead a diplomatic delegation to Oman for discussions focused on bilateral relations and regional issues, with an emphasis on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. The talks aim to address ongoing geopolitical tensions and strengthen diplomatic ties.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is heading a diplomatic mission to Oman, scheduled for Saturday. The visit aims to bolster bilateral relations between the two nations.
The agenda includes crucial discussions on regional developments, with a particular focus on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
This diplomatic endeavor seeks to ease tensions and foster cooperation in the region, reflecting Iran's commitment to maintaining stability.
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