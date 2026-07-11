Diplomatic Overtures in the Strait: Iran-Oman Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is set to lead a diplomatic delegation to Oman for discussions focused on bilateral relations and regional issues, with an emphasis on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. The talks aim to address ongoing geopolitical tensions and strengthen diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi Will Travel To Oman On Saturday At The Head Of A Diplomatic Delegation For Talks On Bilateral Relations And Regional Developments | Updated: 11-07-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 00:29 IST
Diplomatic Overtures in the Strait: Iran-Oman Talks
Abbas Araqchi

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is heading a diplomatic mission to Oman, scheduled for Saturday. The visit aims to bolster bilateral relations between the two nations.

The agenda includes crucial discussions on regional developments, with a particular focus on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

This diplomatic endeavor seeks to ease tensions and foster cooperation in the region, reflecting Iran's commitment to maintaining stability.

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