A Ukrainian Court Has Remanded In Custody Two Men Accused Of Killing A Woman Suspected Of Carrying Out A Bomb Attack In Monaco That Seriously Wounded A Ukrainian Businessman

A Ukrainian court has detained two men after they were accused of murdering Anastasiia Berezovska, who was suspected of conducting a bomb attack in Monaco. The explosive incident had left a prominent businessman critically injured, according to Ukraine's top prosecutor.

The body of Berezovska, a 39-year-old wanted by Interpol, was discovered with gunshot wounds near pistol cartridges, Ukrainian authorities reported. An active duty officer in Ukraine's military intelligence and a former law enforcement officer were among those arrested for her murder.

In a recent update, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General's Office stated that a Kyiv court has refused bail for the suspects. The military officer retracted his earlier confession, attributing it to coercion. Meanwhile, Berezovska had been sought by Monaco for attempted murder charges and conspiracy, wherein officials continue to seek cooperation for further investigation.