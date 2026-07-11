Albanian Lands Under Siege: Crime Allegations Threaten Kushner's Resort Dream
Artur Shehu, a Miami-based businessman, is under scrutiny by Albanian authorities for allegedly laundering money and falsifying land deeds related to Jared Kushner's planned resort. While Shehu denies the charges, the controversial project faces environmental protests and local disputes over land ownership. The case underscores Albania's challenging transition amid a development boom.
Artur Shehu, a Miami-based businessman, faces allegations from Albania's organized crime agency of laundering money and faking land deeds to sell for Jared Kushner's planned billion-dollar resort. Shehu's lawyer, Kujtim Cakrani, dismisses the charges against him as baseless.
Documents reviewed by Reuters claim Shehu laundered money from South American cocaine trafficking by investing in real estate with falsified ownership. Kushner and other investors, however, are not accused of any wrongdoing. The contentious resort plans have sparked mass protests over potential threats to wildlife in the area.
Despite the allegations and protest, Albania's government supports the project, citing compliance with local and EU environmental laws. Meanwhile, Shehu's legal challenges continue as the country's Special Structure Against Corruption investigates the case extensively.