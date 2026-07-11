Mass Evacuation: China Braces for Typhoon Bavi Landfall

China has evacuated over 1.8 million people as Typhoon Bavi approaches Wenzhou after impacting Japan and Taiwan. Despite weakening, it remains hazardous due to its intense moisture. Taiwan reported 87 injuries, while preventative measures include flight cancellations and school closures. The Philippines reported 17 typhoon-related deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Evacuated More Than Million People On Saturday As Typhoon Bavi Churned Toward Thethe Major Eastern City Of Wenzhou After Pummelling Japans Southern Sakishima Island Chain With Heavy Rain And Violent Winds And Brushing Past Northern Taiwan Even As Bavi Continues To Slow And Weaken On Its Northwesterly Path Over Cooler Seas | Updated: 11-07-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 14:25 IST
Mass Evacuation: China Braces for Typhoon Bavi Landfall

China has taken massive precautions, evacuating over 1.8 million people as Typhoon Bavi heads towards Wenzhou. The storm, which unleashed severe weather conditions across Japan's southern islands and nudged past Taiwan, continues to pose significant risks even as it loses strength.

With winds reaching 144 km/h, Bavi is set to impact China's eastern coast early Sunday. Extensive evacuations were executed in Zhejiang and Fujian provinces. While Taiwan spared severe casualties, with 87 injuries, the Philippines reported 17 fatalities due to monsoon rains intensified by Bavi.

Preventive measures in Taiwan included sweeping evacuations, flight suspensions, and business closures. Despite the impending dangers, residents remain hopeful, trusting the government's preparedness. Wenzhou residents have also stocked up supplies, anticipating the typhoon's arrival, as authorities strive to minimize potential damage.

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