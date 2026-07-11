Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Naval Operations

The Ukrainian military targeted Russian tanker vessels in the Sea of Azov with drones, aiming to disrupt fuel supplies for Moscow's forces in occupied Ukraine. This overnight operation hit 21 tankers, four tugs, two cargo vessels, and a dredger supporting military logistics and port infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Ukrainian Military Said It Hit Russian Tanker Vessels With Drones In The Sea Of Azov Overnight | Updated: 11-07-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 14:39 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Naval Operations
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The Ukrainian military launched a strategic assault overnight, hitting 21 Russian tanker vessels with drones in the Sea of Azov. This daring operation is a key part of Ukraine's campaign to cut off fuel supplies for Moscow's occupying forces.

Officials confirmed that in addition to the tankers, Ukrainian forces targeted four tugboats, two cargo vessels, and a dredger. These assets play a crucial role in maintaining Russian military logistics and sustaining port infrastructure in the occupied regions.

The statement released by military authorities on Saturday underscores Ukraine's determination to disrupt Russian operations and weaken their strategic foothold in the region.

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