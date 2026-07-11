Typhoon Bavi Forces Mass Evacuations and Disrupts Daily Life in East Asia
Typhoon Bavi prompted the evacuation of over 1.8 million people in China. On its path, it impacted Japan, Taiwan, and the Philippines with heavy rains and wind. As it weakens, Bavi is still a threat due to its moisture content. Despite the storm, communities are preparing with vigilance and caution.
East Asia braced for impact as Typhoon Bavi made its way toward China, prompting the evacuation of more than 1.8 million individuals. The typhoon, which previously battered Japan's Sakishima Islands and passed by northern Taiwan, poses significant risks due to its considerable moisture content despite losing strength over cooler seas.
Forecasts indicate that Bavi, with maximum sustained winds of 144 km/h, is expected to land near Wenzhou, a city housing 10 million residents, early Sunday. As a precaution, authorities evacuated 1.7 million people in Zhejiang and over 100,000 in Fujian Province. Resident Huang Xinghuan remains hopeful, citing past typhoon experiences and adequate preparations.
While Taiwan and Japan reported no fatalities directly linked to Bavi, the Philippines saw 17 casualties due to heavy rains amplified by the typhoon's effects. Taiwan took protective measures by evacuating 14,000 residents and canceling flights, ensuring safety as the storm's impact was less severe than anticipated.