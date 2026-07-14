Call for Transparency: U.S. Senators Demand Answers on Iran School Strike

In a move for greater transparency, Democratic senators led by Kirsten Gillibrand have called on the Trump administration to disclose the findings of a U.S. military investigation into a February strike at a girls' school in Iran.

The incident, which killed more than 175 children and teachers, could mark the largest civilian casualty event involving the U.S. military since 1991. The senators seek a finalized report and measures to prevent such tragedies.

Sources suggest the strike may have stemmed from outdated intelligence. While U.S. officials have pledged an ongoing investigation, Iranian authorities have accused the U.S. of committing a war crime.