California's Legal Battle Against Paramount-Warner Merger

On Monday, California announced its engagement of the law firm Milbank to aid in its lawsuit opposing the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros, aiming to draw on top antitrust expertise to challenge the deal.

The state's Attorney General, Rob Bonta, emphasized the need for robust legal representation against an expected formidable team from Paramount. The case has garnered significant attention as it aligns Democrat-led states against major corporations.

Despite the U.S. Justice Department having cleared the merger, California's lawsuit contends that the deal could harm consumers by raising prices in film and television markets, a claim backed by 11 other states.