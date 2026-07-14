Missile Strike on Iranian Kurdish Site in Erbil
A missile attack targeted a location of the Iranian Kurdish opposition group east of Erbil in Iraq. Initial reports from security sources indicate no casualties resulted from the strike. The incident adds tension to the region, emphasizing ongoing geopolitical conflicts.
- Country:
- Iraq
A missile attack struck a location tied to an Iranian Kurdish opposition group east of Iraq's Erbil, according to security sources speaking to Reuters on Tuesday.
Early reports suggest there were no casualties resulting from the attack.
The incident highlights ongoing tensions and geopolitical conflict in the region.