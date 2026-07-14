China Urges Europe to Stay Neutral on South China Sea Dispute

China's foreign ministry has urged European countries to exercise caution in their statements and actions regarding the South China Sea. The ministry emphasized the importance of preventing further strain on China-EU relations and cooperation.

According to Lin Jian, the foreign ministry spokesperson, Europe should refrain from commenting on China's territorial and maritime rights. Lin stated that Europe is not a party to the South China Sea issue and therefore has no authority to intervene or make judgments.

The remarks follow a joint statement by several European nations on Sunday, which deemed China's maritime claims in the region as lacking legal foundation. In response, China has summoned officials from the relevant embassies and the EU delegation in Beijing to issue formal objections.