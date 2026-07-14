China Urges Europe to Stay Neutral on South China Sea Dispute

China's foreign ministry has cautioned European nations against endorsing rulings on the South China Sea, claiming these actions may harm China-EU relations. The statement follows a joint announcement by European countries challenging China's maritime claims, prompting diplomatic engagements with EU representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 13:02 IST
China Urges Europe to Stay Neutral on South China Sea Dispute
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China's foreign ministry has urged European countries to exercise caution in their statements and actions regarding the South China Sea. The ministry emphasized the importance of preventing further strain on China-EU relations and cooperation.

According to Lin Jian, the foreign ministry spokesperson, Europe should refrain from commenting on China's territorial and maritime rights. Lin stated that Europe is not a party to the South China Sea issue and therefore has no authority to intervene or make judgments.

The remarks follow a joint statement by several European nations on Sunday, which deemed China's maritime claims in the region as lacking legal foundation. In response, China has summoned officials from the relevant embassies and the EU delegation in Beijing to issue formal objections.

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