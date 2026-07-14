Shake-up at Ukroboronprom Amid Strategic Challenges

Ukroboronprom's head, Herman Smetanin, has stepped down following a Russian strike. President Zelenskiy indicated a response to the attack, which hit an ammunition site. This follows other leadership changes. The conglomerate has launched a process to find a new CEO during a critical time in Ukraine's defense industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:57 IST
Shake-up at Ukroboronprom Amid Strategic Challenges
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's state-owned defense conglomerate, Ukroboronprom, is undergoing significant leadership changes following a recent Russian strike.

Herman Smetanin, the company's head, announced his resignation just a week after the attack led to deadly explosions at a storage site. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier emphasized that Ukroboronprom officials would be held accountable.

As the selection process for a new CEO begins, Serhiy Boyev, a former deputy defense minister, has been appointed as the acting head. The changes come amidst a pivotal period for Ukraine's defense sector, which has seen substantial growth in production capacity.

TRENDING

1
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
2
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
3
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
4
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026