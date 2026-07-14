Shake-up at Ukroboronprom Amid Strategic Challenges
Ukroboronprom's head, Herman Smetanin, has stepped down following a Russian strike. President Zelenskiy indicated a response to the attack, which hit an ammunition site. This follows other leadership changes. The conglomerate has launched a process to find a new CEO during a critical time in Ukraine's defense industry.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's state-owned defense conglomerate, Ukroboronprom, is undergoing significant leadership changes following a recent Russian strike.
Herman Smetanin, the company's head, announced his resignation just a week after the attack led to deadly explosions at a storage site. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier emphasized that Ukroboronprom officials would be held accountable.
As the selection process for a new CEO begins, Serhiy Boyev, a former deputy defense minister, has been appointed as the acting head. The changes come amidst a pivotal period for Ukraine's defense sector, which has seen substantial growth in production capacity.
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Leadership Reshuffle at Ukroboronprom