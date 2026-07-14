Trump's Bold Move: Straits of Hormuz Tolls and Global Repercussions

President Donald Trump announced a 20% charge on cargoes for using the Strait of Hormuz after a ceasefire with Iran broke down. This move diverges from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's earlier stance. Iran opposes this toll, viewing Hormuz control as critical to its security strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 19:12 IST
Trump's Bold Move: Straits of Hormuz Tolls and Global Repercussions
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  • United States

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump announced that the United States will impose a 20% charge on cargoes utilizing the Strait of Hormuz, following the collapse of a ceasefire with Iran. The strategic waterway, crucial for global oil transportation, has become a contentious point between the U.S. and Iran.

This announcement contrasts sharply with previous statements by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who declared that no country has the right to charge for the use of international waterways. However, Trump's social media posts indicate a reversion to earlier ideas of charging tolls if diplomatic agreements with Iran fall apart.

Iran, emphasizing its jurisdiction over the Strait, views the control of these waters as essential to maintaining its national security. The Iranian government argues that Trump's stance could significantly affect global oil prices, causing concern among Gulf states and major energy importers.

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