Contentious West Bank Settlements: A New Chapter

Israel has approved a 1.3 billion shekel budget for 34 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. This decision adds fuel to an already heated debate over Israeli-Palestinian relations.

Smotrich, a prominent opponent of Palestinian statehood, hailed the cabinet's approval as historic, emphasizing its importance for Israeli security. The decision comes ahead of Israel's legislative election on October 27, where polls indicate challenges for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Despite international consensus viewing these settlements as illegal, Israel maintains they are vital for security and challenge Palestinian territorial claims. Rising settler violence against Palestinians further complicates the situation, raising questions about the future of peace talks in the region.