Vice-President Unveils Book Showcasing Justice B.R. Gavai’s Constitutional Vision

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, released The Voice of Justice: Justice Gavai Speaks at Uprashtrapati Bhavan, describing the publication as an important contribution to India's constitutional and legal discourse. The book, edited by Prof. (Dr.) S. Sivakumar and published by Thomson Reuters in association with the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (C.L.E.A.), brings together speeches, lectures and reflections of former Chief Justice of India, Justice B.R. Gavai, offering readers an in-depth look at his judicial philosophy and understanding of constitutional governance.

Speaking at the launch, the Vice-President said the collection stands out as more than a compilation of speeches because it reflects judicial thinking shaped by years of constitutional responsibility, practical experience and a deep commitment to public service. He noted that the volume explores themes such as constitutionalism, the rule of law, democratic governance and social justice, making it a valuable resource for legal scholars, students, practitioners and anyone interested in India's constitutional framework.

Constitution remains the foundation of democracy, says Vice-President

Highlighting the ideas presented in the book, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan described the Constitution of India as a living document that continues to evolve alongside the nation's changing social and political realities. He said its strength lies in maintaining a careful balance between continuity and reform, authority and accountability, as well as individual rights and collective duties over the past seventy-five years.

He observed that the Constitution has provided India with democratic stability and national unity while giving Parliament the flexibility to amend its provisions whenever required to address the country's changing needs. This balance, he said, has enabled India's constitutional framework to remain relevant across generations without losing its core values.

The Vice-President also underlined the judiciary's essential role in protecting constitutional governance and preserving public confidence in the rule of law. According to him, judicial authority must always be accompanied by institutional restraint because strong democratic institutions depend not only on legal powers but also on constitutional discipline, integrity and the trust of citizens. He said justice flourishes when institutions consistently uphold democratic principles and maintain public confidence through fairness, accountability and respect for constitutional boundaries.

Call for wider access to justice through pro bono legal service

Reflecting on the broader purpose of constitutional governance, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan said democratic institutions must remain closely connected to the aspirations of ordinary citizens while responding to changing social realities. He stressed that meaningful empowerment of marginalised communities creates greater dignity, opportunity and hope, making access to justice a practical reality instead of a constitutional promise on paper.

Paying tribute to former Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, the Vice-President said his judicial career represents an unwavering commitment to constitutional values, institutional balance and equal access to justice. He noted that Justice Gavai's work has consistently reflected the importance of ensuring that the legal system serves every section of society without discrimination.

Concluding his address, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan made a heartfelt appeal to members of the legal fraternity, urging them to dedicate time on a regular basis to represent the poorest citizens through pro bono legal services. He said such efforts would strengthen the justice delivery system and help ensure that financial hardship does not become a barrier to securing legal rights.

The book launch brought together several distinguished members of the judiciary and legal community, including Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, Supreme Court Judge Justice Vikram Nath, former Chief Justice of India Justice B.R. Gavai, editor Prof. (Dr.) S. Sivakumar, Thomson Reuters Publisher Shri Gowri Shankar Natesan, along with senior members of the legal fraternity.