Strengthening Ties: Afghanistan's Agricultural Minister Visits India

In a move to bolster diplomatic and trade relations, Afghanistan's Agriculture Minister Mawlawi Ataullah Omari concluded an official visit to India, marking the fourth ministerial contact since October between the two nations. The visit was confirmed by India's Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday during a media briefing in New Delhi.

Omari's wide-ranging schedule included meetings with India's Union Agriculture Minister, the Food Processing Minister, and Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs. He also met with representatives from industry groups such as FICCI and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and engaged with various national and international agricultural organizations.

Highlighting the ongoing commerce between the countries, the Ministry spokesperson noted that the Kabul-India air freight corridor remains operational, facilitating trade flow. On another diplomatic front, India continues its development projects in Bangladesh, executed in consultation with Dhaka, ensuring alignment with mutually agreed upon roadmaps.