Saushrutam 2026: President Murmu Calls for Scientific Growth of Ayurveda

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Saushrutam 2026, a three-day international seminar at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi on Tuesday, marking the occasion of Sushruta Jayanti. She also inaugurated the institute's new MRI section, describing the event as an important step towards strengthening Ayurveda through scientific research and modern healthcare infrastructure.

Paying tribute to Acharya Sushruta, widely regarded as the father of surgery, the President said his pioneering work transformed medical science centuries ago. She noted that his contributions to plastic surgery, cataract treatment, tumour management and ENT procedures demonstrated remarkable medical knowledge for that era. She added that the Sushruta Samhita continues to influence medical thinking across the world and remains one of India's greatest contributions to healthcare.

Traditional wisdom and modern science must move together

The President said India's traditional medical knowledge should continue to evolve by embracing scientific validation and technological advancements. She described Ayurveda's holistic approach to health as a valuable resource for humanity and stressed that its relevance can only grow through evidence-based research, standardised documentation, digital health integration and the use of modern scientific methods.

She also appreciated the Government of India's efforts to position Ayurveda and Yoga on the global stage while supporting research that evaluates ancient surgical practices using internationally accepted scientific standards. According to her, these initiatives will strengthen global confidence in India's traditional healthcare systems.

Young researchers urged to build Ayurveda's future

Addressing students and researchers, President Murmu said the future of Ayurveda depends on their dedication to scientific inquiry and ethical medical practice. She encouraged them to pursue meaningful research with curiosity, integrity and a strong scientific outlook while adopting new technologies wherever they can improve patient care and medical outcomes.

She urged the next generation of Ayurvedic professionals to follow the example set by Acharya Sushruta by combining compassion with medical ethics and innovation. Expressing confidence in the outcomes of Saushrutam 2026, the President said the discussions would generate fresh knowledge, strengthen international cooperation in Ayurvedic surgery and expand Ayurveda's contribution to integrated healthcare systems worldwide.