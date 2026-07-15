Remembering Guy Scott: Zambia's Trailblazing Leader

Guy Scott, Zambia's former Vice President and Africa's first white head of state in two decades, passed away at the age of 82. Scott briefly served as acting president in 2014, leaving a significant mark in the political landscape of Zambia and Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 20:25 IST
Remembering Guy Scott: Zambia's Trailblazing Leader
  • Country:
  • Zambia

Zambia is mourning the loss of Guy Scott, the former Vice President who passed away at 82. Scott made history in 2014 when he became Africa's first white head of state in two decades, serving as Zambia's acting president.

Scott's brief presidency left a notable imprint on the political stage, reflecting his impactful role within the nation and beyond.

The Zambian government officially announced his passing on Wednesday, marking the end of an era for one of the country's trailblazing political figures.

TRENDING

1
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
2
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
3
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
4
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026