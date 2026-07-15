Remembering Guy Scott: Zambia's Trailblazing Leader

Zambia is mourning the loss of Guy Scott, the former Vice President who passed away at 82. Scott made history in 2014 when he became Africa's first white head of state in two decades, serving as Zambia's acting president.

Scott's brief presidency left a notable imprint on the political stage, reflecting his impactful role within the nation and beyond.

The Zambian government officially announced his passing on Wednesday, marking the end of an era for one of the country's trailblazing political figures.