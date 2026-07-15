Racing Heritage: The Prestige of Belgian Grand Prix at Spa

The Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps remains a pillar of Formula One, offering a blend of history, speed, and technical complexity. Known for its formidable elevation changes and unique micro-climate, Spa has hosted 59 out of its 71 races in the championship since its inception in 1950.

Highlighting recent triumphs, McLaren's Oscar Piastri clinched victory in 2025, with Lando Norris securing pole position. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is on the brink of equaling Michael Schumacher's record of six wins at Spa. Notable features of the circuit include Eau Rouge-Raidillon and the Bus Stop chicane.

Mercedes currently dominate the championship, led by Kimi Antonelli, who holds a 25-point lead over teammate George Russell. Mercedes has secured pole position in every race this season, solidifying its prowess. This weekend, Red Bull aims for its 300th podium, joining only a handful of elite teams to achieve such a feat.