Two New Rajya Sabha Members Take Oath in Parliament

Rajya Sabha Secretary General Shri P. C. Mody and other senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present during the oath-taking ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:04 IST
Two New Rajya Sabha Members Take Oath in Parliament
Image Credit: X(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President of India, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, on Tuesday administered the oath of office to two newly elected Members of Parliament at Parliament House in New Delhi.

The newly sworn-in members are Shri Mansoor Ali Khan from Karnataka and Shri Rajneesh Kumar Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh. Shri Mansoor Ali Khan took the oath in English, while Shri Rajneesh Kumar Agrawal chose to take the oath in Hindi.

The ceremony was attended by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Shri Harivansh, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information & Broadcasting Shri L. Murugan, and Rajya Sabha member Shri Jairam Ramesh.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General Shri P. C. Mody and other senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present during the oath-taking ceremony.

The induction of the two members marks the completion of another step in the parliamentary process as they formally assume their responsibilities in the Upper House of Parliament.

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