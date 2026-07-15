Khadi India Pavilion Showcases Modern Craft at Bharat Tex 2026

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has unveiled the Khadi India Pavilion at Bharat Tex 2026, presenting a modern vision of India's traditional fabric through innovative designs, sustainable products and artisan craftsmanship. The pavilion, located at Hall No. 10 of Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, was inaugurated by KVIC Chairman Manoj Goel, who also interacted with artisans, exhibitors and representatives of Khadi institutions from across the country.

Featuring the theme "Khadi Reimagined: Tradition for Contemporary Living," the pavilion brings together contemporary apparel, home décor, home linen, products made from indigenous fibres and displays of traditional Khadi production tools alongside collections designed for younger consumers.

Traditional craftsmanship meets global design trends

During his visit, Goel explored a range of products that blend heritage with modern design. He praised the 'Mula' Jamdani saree and apparel collection presented by West Bengal's Ghoranash Silk Khadi Gramodyog Samiti, describing it as an example of how traditional weaving techniques can evolve to meet international fashion preferences without losing their cultural identity.

He said Khadi has moved beyond being a fabric associated with India's freedom movement and now represents sustainability, self-reliance, rural livelihoods and India's growing presence in the global fashion industry. According to him, research, design and innovation are helping shape the "New Khadi of New India" to meet changing consumer expectations across domestic and international markets.

Sector records strong growth with rising employment

Goel said the Khadi and Village Industries sector achieved a turnover of more than ₹1.87 lakh crore during the 2025-26 financial year while generating employment for over 2.04 crore people across the country. He expressed confidence that continued growth would help the sector reach a turnover of ₹2.51 lakh crore in the coming years.

Bharat Tex 2026, being held from 14 to 17 July in New Delhi, has brought together global buyers, designers, entrepreneurs and policymakers. Through the Khadi India Pavilion, KVIC is showcasing India's craftsmanship, innovation and commitment to sustainable development before an international audience.