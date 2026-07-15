Uganda Parliament Seeks More University Sponsorship for Rural Students

Under the existing arrangement, 3,000 sponsorships are awarded through the national merit system, while 1,000 places fall under affirmative action programmes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:14 IST
Uganda Parliament Seeks More University Sponsorship for Rural Students
Image Credit: X(@Parliament_Ug)
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Uganda's Parliament has passed a resolution urging the Government to review its undergraduate sponsorship programme and increase the number of university places allocated under the District Quota Scheme. Lawmakers said the current system no longer reflects the country's growing student population and leaves many capable learners from poor, disadvantaged and rural communities without access to higher education.

The motion was introduced by Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, Member of Parliament for Bardege-Layibi Division, who argued that government-funded university sponsorship has remained fixed at 4,000 places despite a sharp increase in the number of students qualifying for admission each year.

MPs seek fairer distribution of sponsorship opportunities

Under the existing arrangement, 3,000 sponsorships are awarded through the national merit system, while 1,000 places fall under affirmative action programmes. Of these, 896 are allocated to the District Quota Scheme, with the remainder reserved for the Sports Scheme and the Special Needs Scheme.

During debate, Members of Parliament amended the motion to explicitly include the Sports and Special Needs schemes. Legislators also called for stronger support for students with disabilities and those who attended public schools under the Universal Primary Education and Universal Secondary Education programmes.

Several MPs argued that students from rural schools often perform exceptionally well at university despite entering with lower examination scores. Others proposed reserving more district quota places for science courses to improve participation in technical and professional fields.

Government asked to report back within 60 days

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa directed that the resolution be implemented in line with parliamentary rules, which require the responsible ministers to submit an action-taken report within 60 days. Mapenduzi said between 60,000 and 80,000 students qualify for admission to public universities each year, yet only a small fraction receive government sponsorship. He argued that increasing the District Quota allocation would help create fairer access to higher education and ensure that talented students from underserved communities have a better opportunity to pursue university studies.

TRENDING

1
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
2
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
3
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
4
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026