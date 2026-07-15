Global Political Events Calendar: Key International Visits and Commemorations

The international stage is set for a series of high-profile diplomatic engagements and commemorative events in the upcoming months. Notable visits include Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos’s expedition to Singapore and Singapore's Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing’s visit to Jakarta. Additionally, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic is slated to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

European engagements feature prominently in the itinerary, with German and French leaders converging at Schloss Bruehl, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hosts Algeria's President in Berlin. Meanwhile, China's diplomatic doors remain open for the Thai Prime Minister. Westward, the US will witness significant presidential meetings, continuing a period packed with global interactions.

The calendar also marks solemn and celebratory remembrances such as Nelson Mandela Day and the World Day for International Justice. In South America, the IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva is expected in Uruguay. The wealth of engagements highlights a busy and diverse summer of global governance and cultural observance.