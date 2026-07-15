Nigerian Court Orders Forfeiture of Properties Linked to Malami

A Nigerian court has ordered the forfeiture of 48 properties linked to former attorney-general Abubakar Malami, citing them as alleged proceeds of crime. Malami faces charges of money laundering and conspiracy involving hundreds of millions of dollars. Assets include luxury properties and facilities across Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 23:29 IST
Nigerian Court Orders Forfeiture of Properties Linked to Malami
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  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A Nigerian court has ordered the forfeiture of 48 properties connected to former attorney-general Abubakar Malami to the government. The decision comes after finding that these assets were likely acquired through illicit means.

Judge Joyce Abdulmalik from the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled in favor of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which argued that the properties were procured with unlawful income. Malami, who served as Nigeria's chief law officer between 2015 and 2023, is currently facing 16 counts of money laundering and conspiracy involving substantial sums of money in naira and dollars. Despite these accusations, he has maintained a plea of not guilty. An interim order from July 1 set a 14-day ultimatum for interested parties to contest the forfeiture, which expired on Tuesday.

The properties in question encompass a range of assets, including a luxury duplex in Abuja, a university campus, an agro-allied factory, and various other holdings across northern Nigeria.

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