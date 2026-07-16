John Rae Reappointed to Lead Crown Regional Holdings Board

The New Zealand Government has reappointed John Rae as Chair of the Crown Regional Holdings Limited (CRHL) Board for another three-year term, keeping experienced leadership in place as the organisation continues to oversee more than NZ$1 billion in regional development investments across the country. Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said Rae's reappointment reflects the extensive governance, legal and financial expertise he brings to Crown Regional Holdings and its growing investment portfolio.

Rae has built a career across the public and private sectors, with experience in banking, technology, investment and capital raising. His background has helped guide the organisation as it manages increasingly complex projects that support regional growth and economic development. Jones said Rae's continued leadership would provide stability for the board while helping CRHL deliver on the Government's long-term regional development priorities.

Crown portfolio continues to expand across New Zealand

Crown Regional Holdings Limited manages significant government investments designed to strengthen regional economies through infrastructure, industry development and other strategic projects. The organisation's responsibilities span several government funding programmes, with its portfolio increasing in both size and complexity in recent years. The expansion reflects continued investment in projects intended to support businesses, communities and economic opportunities across multiple regions.

More than NZ$1 billion invested across 13 regions

At the end of the 2025 financial year, CRHL managed investments from eight regional funding programmes covering 13 regions and 19 industry sectors throughout New Zealand. The portfolio included 201 active contracts with a combined value of NZ$1.085 billion. This consisted of NZ$822 million in loans, NZ$140 million in equity investments and NZ$123 million in capital assets. These investments are intended to promote sustainable regional development while supporting economic activity and long-term growth in communities across the country.