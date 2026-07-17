Polish President Blocks Cohabitation Bills, Defends Traditional Marriage

Poland's President Karol Nawrocki vetoed two bills intended to introduce cohabitation contracts for non-married couples, dealing a setback to same-sex rights. Despite support from Prime Minister Donald Tusk and a broad coalition, the bills faced resistance from nationalist factions, highlighting challenges in advancing LGBT rights in Poland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 15:14 IST
Polish President Blocks Cohabitation Bills, Defends Traditional Marriage
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's President Karol Nawrocki has vetoed two significant legislative measures aimed at creating 'cohabitation contracts,' a move widely seen as a blow to same-sex couples seeking legal rights in a nation slow to embrace LGBT equality.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who assumed office in 2023 with promises to reform abortion and LGBT rights, has faced hurdles in enacting these changes due to internal divisions within his coalition and the influential veto power of nationalist President Nawrocki. The proposed bills sought to formalize relationships by allowing two adults to establish agreements on property, medical access, and burial rights.

Nawrocki, aligning with the nationalist Law and Justice party, rejected the bills, arguing they undermined traditional marriage. His decision stymies government efforts to secure broader rights for LGBT couples, echoing continued friction in Poland's path towards social liberalization.

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