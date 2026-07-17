Karnataka CM Confirms December Elections Amidst Supreme Court Timeline Extension

Karnataka's Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, announced that the state is committed to holding the Greater Bengaluru Authority elections in December, in light of the Supreme Court extending the timeline due to the ongoing electoral roll revisions. Elections for all local bodies are planned by year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 16:40 IST
Karnataka CM Confirms December Elections Amidst Supreme Court Timeline Extension
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Friday, Karnataka's Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reaffirmed the state's dedication to holding the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections in December, following the Supreme Court's decision to extend the timeline. This extension accommodates the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The government is also focused on completing elections for all local bodies, including Zilla Panchayats, Taluk Panchayats, Gram Panchayats, and municipal corporations, by the end of the year.

Speaking in the national capital, CM Shivakumar emphasized the significance of the AICC office, expressing his commitment to important meetings and decisions. He highlighted the Supreme Court's pivotal decision on Bengaluru's GBA elections, affirming that the elections would not be postponed. "We will ensure all elections, including those for various Panchayats and corporations, are completed by December to provide opportunities for the youth," Shivakumar stated.

The Supreme Court's decision permits more time for the GBA elections, which covers five municipal corporations, considering the SIR's ongoing process. Previously, the court had extended the election deadline to August 31 from June 30. Concurrently, the Election Commission has extended the enumeration period and the publication of final electoral roll lists across Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, and Karnataka, impacting the timeline in these regions as well.

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