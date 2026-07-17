New FCA Rules Prompt Financial Firms to Tackle Workplace Misconduct

In Britain, financial firms are taking decisive action against employee misconduct as new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulations loom.

Set to take effect on September 1, these rules will enforce stricter reporting and accountability measures, particularly targeting harassment, bullying, and other non-financial misconduct within the industry.

Lawyers reveal that some firms are already dismissing staff preemptively. The FCA emphasizes that these changes aim to make companies more accountable and responsible for the conduct of their employees.