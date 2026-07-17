EU Sanctions Target Russian Drone Industry

The European Union has imposed sanctions on a Russian executive and five companies connected to drone manufacturing. This move responds to increasing Russian attacks on Ukraine. The sanctions freeze assets and ban travel, with further measures considering Russia's banking and crypto networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 18:24 IST
EU Sanctions Target Russian Drone Industry
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  • Country:
  • Russia

The European Union announced new sanctions on Friday targeting a Russian executive and five companies involved in drone manufacturing. This decision comes amid escalating Russian aggression towards Kyiv and other regions in Ukraine this month.

The sanctions specifically target Irina Kharisova, the chair of the board of ABS Electro, and five entities within the ABS Electro group, known for producing vital electronic components for drones. The EU Council stated these entities are integral to Russia's military-industrial complex, specializing in drone production.

The sanctions result in the freezing of Kharisova's assets and a ban on her travel to the EU. Additionally, the EU seeks to implement a 21st package of sanctions focusing on Russian banks, crypto networks, drone production, and oil trading, showcasing a broader strategy against Russia's economic activities.

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