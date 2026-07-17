From Cyclosporiasis Outbreaks to Election Security: Highlights of US Domestic News

In a significant meeting, Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche faced criticism from victims of Jeffrey Epstein, alleging a lack of good faith in efforts to restore trust. This comes amid his contentious Senate nomination process.

Taco Bell, supplied by Taylor Farms, is linked to a sprawling cyclosporiasis outbreak. Health officials are on high alert as the infection, spread through contaminated produce, hits unprecedented numbers, impacting thousands nationally.

President Donald Trump is reigniting claims of Chinese interference in the 2020 U.S. elections, contrary to U.S. intelligence reports. This emerges ahead of key midterm elections as Trump aims to centralize election security in political discourse.