Historic Sentencing of Sinaloa Cartel's 'El Mayo' Zambada in U.S. Court

In a landmark case, Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, the infamous leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, is scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison by a U.S. court on Monday. The sentencing comes after Zambada admitted to shipping vast amounts of cocaine under a plea deal last year.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan will oversee the sentencing at Brooklyn federal court, following Zambada's guilty plea to racketeering conspiracy and continuing criminal enterprise. Zambada was apprehended in July 2024, along with Joaquin Guzman Lopez, who has also pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Despite his plea, security concerns remain high as prosecutors argue that Zambada could potentially continue directing cartel activities from prison. Meanwhile, Guzman is serving his life sentence in a maximum-security facility in Colorado.