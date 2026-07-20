Youth Uprising: Cockroach Janta Party Ignites Nationwide Protest

India's youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is challenging the government over educational corruption, highlighting examination paper leaks and demanding accountability. As thousands march to Parliament, the movement has gained traction on social media and among opposition parties, escalating tensions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 16:32 IST
Youth Uprising: Cockroach Janta Party Ignites Nationwide Protest
  • Country:
  • India

In what is being described as a significant youth uprising, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a young, dynamic movement, is taking the Indian government to task over issues in the education sector. Despite police intervention using tear gas and cane charges, thousands marched to Parliament, spotlighting their demands.

The movement, intensifying critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam paper leaks. This protest marks a notable public push against Modi in his third term, resonating with millions on social media and broadening its appeal across opposition lines.

They seek the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike, and demand 10 million rupees for families of students who committed suicide. Health Minister J.P. Nadda has approached the government for discussions, but no response has been reported yet.

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