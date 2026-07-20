The Timeless Debate: Permanent Daylight Saving Time Faces Senate Scrutiny

A bill to make daylight saving time permanent has passed the U.S. House but faces challenges in the Senate. Critics reference safety concerns with darker winter mornings affecting school children and workers. Proponents argue for increased economic activity and fewer disruptions. Historical precedence shows mixed results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 17:14 IST
The Timeless Debate: Permanent Daylight Saving Time Faces Senate Scrutiny
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A bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives to permanently adopt daylight saving time is facing hurdles in the Senate. Advocates argue it would reduce disturbances and boost the economy, while opponents cite safety concerns regarding darker mornings.

Republican Senator John Kennedy stated that President Trump personally urged him to back the measure, yet acknowledged that the bill could face stiff resistance in the Senate. 'It's going to be a dog fight,' Kennedy remarked at the Farnborough air show.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen expressed reservations, voicing concern over children traveling in the dark. The bill needs 60 votes to pass, with notable historical failures of similar legislation due to its unpopularity.

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