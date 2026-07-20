Houthis Announce Naval Blockade on Saudi Arabia

The Iran-aligned Houthis have declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia. The blockade serves as retaliation against Saudi Arabia's long-standing siege on Yemen, which has lasted nearly 12 years. The Houthis also criticized the kingdom for plundering resources and breaking a recent truce by bombing an airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 17:55 IST
Houthis Announce Naval Blockade on Saudi Arabia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a significant escalation of tensions, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, effective immediately. The announcement was made by their military spokesperson in a televised speech on Monday.

The Houthis labeled this move a 'maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy,' declaring it as an 'eye for an eye' response to Saudi Arabia's decade-long siege, which they claim has plundered Yemen’s resources and imposed an oppressive blockade on their people’s land, sea, and air routes.

This development comes after the Houthis launched missiles at Saudi Arabia last week, in response to accusations of the kingdom bombing an airport under their control. The missile strikes marked the first by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia since a truce was informally agreed upon in March 2022.

TRENDING

1
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
2
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
3
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
4
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

More Firms, Deeper Poverty? Rethinking the SME Growth Model

A Double Epidemic Is Taking Shape: Malaria Persists, Dengue Expands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026