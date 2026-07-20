Houthis Announce Naval Blockade on Saudi Arabia

In a significant escalation of tensions, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, effective immediately. The announcement was made by their military spokesperson in a televised speech on Monday.

The Houthis labeled this move a 'maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy,' declaring it as an 'eye for an eye' response to Saudi Arabia's decade-long siege, which they claim has plundered Yemen’s resources and imposed an oppressive blockade on their people’s land, sea, and air routes.

This development comes after the Houthis launched missiles at Saudi Arabia last week, in response to accusations of the kingdom bombing an airport under their control. The missile strikes marked the first by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia since a truce was informally agreed upon in March 2022.