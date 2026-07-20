Youth-Led Movement Challenges Indian Government: A Surge Against Educational Corruption

The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-led movement in India, is challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government regarding educational corruption. The protest demands include Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation following exam paper leaks that forced millions to resit exams, resulting in multiple student suicides. The protest signifies growing frustrations among young Indians, especially concerning job shortages and systemic corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 18:15 IST
Youth-Led Movement Challenges Indian Government: A Surge Against Educational Corruption
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party movement announced that a federal minister had promised to consider its demands, as thousands marched toward the Indian parliament despite police resistance using tear gas and batons.

Viewed as a significant challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term, the protest emerged condemning Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks. Sprouting from social media, the movement gained traction with opposition parties and organized marches following the forced hospitalization of hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Protesters, mainly students, criticize the frequent exam leaks, underscoring broader issues of corruption. Demands include Pradhan's resignation and compensation for students' families affected by suicides. Health Minister J.P. Nadda has initiated dialogue with the movement, while activist Wangchuk has set conditions for ending his hunger strike.

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