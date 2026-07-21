Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Kuwait Protests Iran's Alleged Attack on Tanker

Kuwait's foreign ministry has summoned Iran's ambassador following allegations of an attack on the Kuwaiti tanker Kaifan as it navigated the Strait of Hormuz. The incident reportedly occurred the previous day.

According to a statement by the ministry, the assault led to injuries among several crew members aboard the tanker Kaifan.

These developments are likely to exacerbate diplomatic tensions between Kuwait and Iran, raising concerns about maritime security in the strategically crucial waterway.