Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Kuwait Protests Iran's Alleged Attack on Tanker

Kuwait's foreign ministry has summoned Iran's ambassador to register a strong protest against what it claims was an attack by Iran on the Kuwaiti tanker Kaifan in the Strait of Hormuz. The attack reportedly resulted in injuries to several crew members, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 20:20 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Kuwait Protests Iran's Alleged Attack on Tanker
  • Country:
  • Iran

Kuwait's foreign ministry has summoned Iran's ambassador following allegations of an attack on the Kuwaiti tanker Kaifan as it navigated the Strait of Hormuz. The incident reportedly occurred the previous day.

According to a statement by the ministry, the assault led to injuries among several crew members aboard the tanker Kaifan.

These developments are likely to exacerbate diplomatic tensions between Kuwait and Iran, raising concerns about maritime security in the strategically crucial waterway.

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