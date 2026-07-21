Gehlot Criticizes BJP as Gandhis Lead Protest for Democracy

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led government, accusing it of disregarding democratic values and expressing concern over the nation's direction.

Gehlot remarked on widespread public dissatisfaction, stating that the government ignores opposition parties' demands, exacerbating national discontent and threatening democracy.

Meanwhile, during a protest near Prime Minister Modi's residence, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by Delhi Police. The protest aimed to demand accountability for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, highlighting the civil unrest over the administration's opaque policies.