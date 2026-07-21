Gehlot Criticizes BJP as Gandhis Lead Protest for Democracy

Ashok Gehlot condemned the BJP government's silence in addressing opposition demands, stressing the fight to preserve democracy. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were briefly detained during a protest calling for accountability over a paper leak scandal, amplifying public frustration with the current administration's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 23:12 IST
Gehlot Criticizes BJP as Gandhis Lead Protest for Democracy
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led government, accusing it of disregarding democratic values and expressing concern over the nation's direction.

Gehlot remarked on widespread public dissatisfaction, stating that the government ignores opposition parties' demands, exacerbating national discontent and threatening democracy.

Meanwhile, during a protest near Prime Minister Modi's residence, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by Delhi Police. The protest aimed to demand accountability for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, highlighting the civil unrest over the administration's opaque policies.

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